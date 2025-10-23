Amazon reportedly spent $20 million on creative control of James Bond

HQ

While the Amazon James Bond deal was initially reported to be worth around $1 billion USD, recent financial information may point to Amazon paying EON Productions around $20 million for the creative rights to the franchise.

Deadline spotted these financial figures, which obviously are a far sight short of a billion dollars. "On 20 February 2025, the company entered into an agreement for the sale of its interest in the Bond franchise, all associated assets as well as its subsidiary companies, B24 Limited and B25 Limited. The total consideration for the sale amounted to $20 million (USD)," EON wrote in its financial report.

This doesn't mean that the payments are all said and done, however, as Deadline believes that the $1 billion could be achieved through subsequent payments or through stock options. This payment is said to just be part of the deal, not the whole thing.

Interestingly, with Amazon having complete creative control over the upcoming Bond movies, one would imagine this means that director Denis Villeneuve may not have final cut over the project if Amazon wants some creative changes.