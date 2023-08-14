Amazon Prime's top 10 TV series

HQ

(10) Homecoming

The Amazon thriller about PTSD and government conspiracies is neither easy to watch nor particularly time-consuming, but it does contain nerve, brilliant acting and suspense.

(9) Fleabag

Neurotic, selfish, silly, morally ambiguous and destructive, her life and living in central London offers charming comedy in this fantastic sitcom.

(8) The Underground Railroad

Some drama series feel more grueling to get through than others, and such is the case with Amazon's acclaimed story (partly based on real events) of American Civil War slaves escaping via an underground railroad. Directed by Oscar-winning Moonlight man Barry Jenkins, this remains one of Amazon's real gems, even if it hurts at times.

(7) The English

There is a poignant hilarity and a mix of humour and pure darkness in The English, in which a cluelessly lost Emily Blunt travels across the Atlantic to try to avenge her son's murderer in Nebraska. Tight, stylish and well acted.

(6) Sneaky Pete

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston is one of the main creative forces behind the high quality thriller drama about Marius who, after being released from prison, steals the identity of his former cellmate and sort of insinuates himself into his life.

(5) Utopia

Gillian Flynn's overlooked thriller about a group of young people united by the discovery of a massive conspiracy theory hidden in a popular comic book is as evocative as it is violent - and bizarre.

(4) The Expanse

Born at Syfy but rescued by Bezos himself, this series has since really grown with Amazon Prime, making it arguably one of the best sci-fi serials of all time. The Expanse is a great political drama in many ways, drenched in nuances and layers.

(3) Clarksons Farm

It seemed beforehand that Top Gear guy Clarkson's Popeye-esque failures as a new farmer would be mostly rigged nonsense, but oh how wrong I was. There's a sincere sincerity and something extremely delicate (along with brilliant comedy) in the way Clarkson and Calbe the farmhand try to navigate everyday farming life.

(2) The Boys

Garth Ennis' ultra-dark comic book tale of evil superheroes and man's chronic hunger for power was turned by Amazon Prime into one of the most watchable, violent and entertaining TV series of recent years.

AMAZON PRIME'S BEST TV SERIES:

(1) Invincible

When comic book genius Robert Kirkman (Walking Dead) and Amazon Prime made a TV drama out of the comic Invincible, few people thought they were cooking up one of the best TV shows ever made. Because the story of teenage Mark Grayson and his Superman-like hero to daddy is a style study in smart and deep characterization, brilliant political mischief, and existential questioning of what makes us human. If you're only going to watch one Amazon TV show, Invincible is definitely the one to watch.

What are your favourites?