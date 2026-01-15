Amazon Prime's Life is Strange series looks to have found its lead

HQ

The Life is Strange adaptation is one of many video game series or movies being brought to life by a variety of streamers and studios worldwide. Amazon Prime Video is becoming quite the name in video game adaptations. Currently, it's enjoying a solid reception to the second season of Fallout, and has some big projects in the pipeline, not least the God of War and Life is Strange adaptations.

We've known about Prime Video's Life is Strange show for some time now, but we haven't yet had many major details thrown our way. However, according to Jeff Sneider's The Insneider blog, it appears that Maisy Stella is set to star in the lead role.

We don't know whether that role is going to be Max Caufield or if the show is going to depart from the game's original story. Stella is known for her roles in My Old Ass, Nashville, and Poetic License. Her IMDb page doesn't currently have her as starring in the Life is Strange series, but this news isn't yet official, and should be taken with a light pinch of salt. As Sneider is usually pretty trustworthy on his reports, though, it's always worth checking out what he's discussing.