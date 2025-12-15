Amazon Prime Video moves Fallout Season 2 premiere up one day to tomorrow

HQ

A last minute change seems to have slightly pushed the worldwide release of Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video, originally scheduled to premiere on December 17 (Pacific Time), to December 16 at 18:00 PT. For us Europeans, that means Fallout: Season 2 will arrive at 2:00 GMT/3:00 CET on December 17th, so if you want to join Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten from tomorrow night, sipping a Nuka-Cola, or in the morning, having Sugar Bombs for breakfast.

In addition, Variety (who broke the news) has also tipped that there will be a special collaboration with the Exosphere of Sphere in Las Vegas to promote the premiere of the show's second season. The first episodes of Fallout: Season 2 will arrive tomorrow, with the rest coming every Wednesday from then until February 4, 2026.

Will you be staying up late to watch the start of Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video?