Amazon Prime Video is finally getting a redesigned UI this week

Amazon Prime Video has become one of the biggest streaming services in the world, partly due to the fact that it is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. While the service has a few great shows and movies on it, including that of The Boys, Good Omens, Invincible, and has some very exciting projects lined up (The Lord of the Rings), the one area that the service has always lacked in is its user interface, which can be very difficult to navigate.

Fortunately, this is getting tackled as part of a UI redesign that has been in the works for over 18 months. As Variety reports, the new UI will be rolling out this week to TV devices (Fire sticks, Apple TV boxes, and the Android app) and then will be coming to all Prime Video users throughout the rest of the summer, before finally landing on the website version and the Apple iOS editions afterward.

The new UI will feature various ways to easily find the content that is accessible to you as part of your subscription, and likewise will feature a range of visual cues to show what is Prime Video enabled and what can be rented or purchased instead. There will also be preview carousels that give you an idea of a film/show before you watch it.

There are also updates to the live sport support, as well as improvements to the search bar, and all with a less cluttered design.