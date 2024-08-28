English
The Legend of Vox Machina

Amazon Prime Video confirms the Season 3 premiere of The Legend of Vox Machina this fall

The best group of foul-mouthed Dungeons & Dragons heroes returns to streaming on October 3.

If you're not a big fan of lengthy podcasts about role-playing games, adult banter and role-playing, you may not be familiar with Critical Role. But what started as a way for a group of voice actors in Los Angeles to spend Thursday nights playing Dungeons & Dragons has become a global phenomenon and its stars (Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Matt Mercer and many others) have been involved in some of the most beloved projects of the last few years, including Baldur's Gate III, Persona 5 and, of course, The Last of Us series of games.

But even their role-playing campaigns have transcended beyond the Critical Role table and have inspired comics, merchandising and an animated series, with dubbing of their protagonists, called The Legend of Vox Machina. And it has just confirmed the premiere of its third season on 3 October.

In it we will follow the motley crew of failed, lecherous and foul-mouthed heroes who turn out to be the last hope for the world, and who in this new season will have to travel to the depths of Hell to confront Evil. Needless to say, humour, gore and a lot of role-playing charm are back.

You can watch The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 trailer below.

HQ
The Legend of Vox Machina

