Amazon MGM Studios snags The Beekeeper 2's distribution rights

There was a report earlier this year that stated a sequel to The Beekeeper was in the works and that while Jason Statham would return to reprise his leading role, the film would instead be directed by Nobody 2's Timo Tjahjanto. Well, this has now been confirmed to be happening.

In a post on social media, Amazon MGM Studios affirms that The Beekeeper 2 is coming and that the production giant will be tasked with distributing it around the world. This will likely mean that the film will eventually get a Prime Video debut, as Amazon owns the streaming platform.

Exact specifics on when the film will shoot hasn't been mentioned, but the current plan seems to be for this to happen sometime in the autumn.