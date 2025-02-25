Amazon MGM Studios presents first look at Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man

We've been covering many of the developments that have come out about the live-action Masters of the Universe film from Amazon MGM Studios. While that has mostly included casting news in the past, now we have something more concrete and real to focus on, as the production company has presented the first look at Nicholas Galtizine's He-Man and the Sword of Power.

Granted it's not a full image of the actor in character, but we do get to see much of the costume's intricacies and see just how detailed the Sword of Power model is looking to be. This is probably all that we will be seeing for sometime though, as the film has yet to enter full production meaning a trailer is likely months and months, perhaps even a year away.

What we do know is that the film will open in cinemas in the summer of 2026, on June 5.