Amazon MGM Studios confirms greenlight for new RoboCop series on Prime Video

A couple of months ago, a report started circulating suggesting Amazon MGM Studios had greenlit a new RoboCop series to debut on Prime Video. While this caught the attention of many, there was no direct confirmation from the studio this was accurate... until now.

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed the RoboCop series is on its way and that Prime Video will be the eventual destination for the project. As was formerly teased for the series too, Peter Ocko will helm the project as the writer and showrunner, all while James Wan makes up an executive producing trio also featuring Michael Clear and Ed Neumeier.

What we don't yet know is any additional information, meaning there is no casting news to spotlight, premiere date to look ahead towards, or plot details to gawk over. Still, now the project has been officially greenlit, work can commence on righting much of this, and since it is a TV series, it may only be a 2-3 years before we're watching RoboCop dish out justice on the streets of Detroit once again.