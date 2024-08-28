Amazon makes three Lord of the Rings games free to celebrate Rings of Power Season 2

HQ

The Rings of Power Season 2 is out tomorrow, and to celebrate the release of the series, Amazon is giving out three Lord of the Rings games for free via its Prime Gaming service. Now, there is a slight caveat here, as you do have to have Amazon Prime to access Prime Gaming, but if you're a subscriber, you're all clear.

The three games are: Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Lego Lord of the Rings. The first two games introduced us to some great, Batman Arkham-like combat in Middle-earth, complete with the renowned Nemesis system.

If you've not played either and you like action experiences with just enough story to keep you going, then you'll want to pick them up. Unfortunately, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is unplayable in Japan and South Korea.

Lego Lord of the Rings lets you relive the events of the original films in that family friendly blocky style that Lego is so well-known for. If you're wanting less bloodshed and more blocks, then go with that as your Lord of the Rings game to play.