Amazon makes 28 games free this month with Prime Gaming
If you thought your backlog was big enough, just you wait.
Astro Bot and Space Marine II launching this week already gives gamers a tough enough choice, but now Amazon Prime Gaming has added even more fuel to the fire by throwing in 28 extra games to play this month.
Titles such as Borderlands 2, Tales from the Borderlands, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lego Indiana Jones, Kerbal Space Program, and many more are going to be available throughout the month of September. Some of the games are already available now, but others will be launched through the 12th, 19th, and 26th of September.
Of course, you do need an active Amazon Prime subscription to grab these games, but otherwise, they're yours to claim. Check out the full list below:
Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG)
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Game of the Year Edition (Amazon Luna)
Lego The Lord of the Rings (GOG)
Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)
GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG)
Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector's Edition (Amazon Games App)
Minabo - A Walk Through Life (Amazon Games App)
Eternights (Epic Games Store)
Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)
Tales From the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)
9 Years of Shadows (GOG)
Moonlighter (GOG)
Golfie (Amazon Games App)
Cursed to Golf (GOG)
XHell Pie (GOG)
Showgunners (GOG)
Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG)
The Falconeer (GOG)
Lego The Hobbit (GOG)
I Love Finding Cats & Pups - Collector's Edition (Legacy Games)
Kerbal Space Program (GOG)
Mystery Case Files: Black Crown - Collector's Edition (Amazon Games App)