Amazon makes 28 games free this month with Prime Gaming

HQ

Astro Bot and Space Marine II launching this week already gives gamers a tough enough choice, but now Amazon Prime Gaming has added even more fuel to the fire by throwing in 28 extra games to play this month.

Titles such as Borderlands 2, Tales from the Borderlands, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lego Indiana Jones, Kerbal Space Program, and many more are going to be available throughout the month of September. Some of the games are already available now, but others will be launched through the 12th, 19th, and 26th of September.

Of course, you do need an active Amazon Prime subscription to grab these games, but otherwise, they're yours to claim. Check out the full list below: