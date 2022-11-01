Amazon let's us look behind the scenes for the upcoming Fallout series

HQ

Bethesda's post-apocalyptic series Fallout is getting a TV series, and in time it is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The anticipated series is currently in production, and in order to remind people that the series actually is coming, we now have a new video. The best part is, that we even get a short glimpse of the power armor. Bethesda's Todd Howard also gets to say something.

It is also made very clear, that the TV series wants to be "true to the original concept behind the games".

So... all we have to do now is wait. Because it is coming.

Thanks, Comic Book