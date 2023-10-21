Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Amazon is selling a two-foot talking Chucky doll

It comes packaged with a detachable plastic knife.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Horror fans can now get their hands on a killer two-foot talking Chucky doll. Available for $89.99, the doll is available on Amazon and can be shipped internationally from the US (if you're prepared to pay for the global shipping that is).

The doll comes packaged with a detachable plastic knife and requires three AA batteries. It says also eight distinct phrases which are guaranteed to make your blood run cold. These include "I'll be back! I always come back!", "You don't know who I am!", and "You got your wish. You're mine now, doll."

Amazon is selling a two-foot talking Chucky doll


Loading next content