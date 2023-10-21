Amazon is selling a two-foot talking Chucky doll

HQ

Horror fans can now get their hands on a killer two-foot talking Chucky doll. Available for $89.99, the doll is available on Amazon and can be shipped internationally from the US (if you're prepared to pay for the global shipping that is).

The doll comes packaged with a detachable plastic knife and requires three AA batteries. It says also eight distinct phrases which are guaranteed to make your blood run cold. These include "I'll be back! I always come back!", "You don't know who I am!", and "You got your wish. You're mine now, doll."