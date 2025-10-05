Amazon is removing all the guns from classic James Bond posters

HQ

Amazon, which now owns the rights to James Bond, seems to have begun editing out the iconic pistols from old promotional images featuring various past Bond actors. These altered images are currently being used across Prime Video's Bond catalog, according to The Spy Command, the first outlet to notice the change.

In some cases, the edits are subtle — the original images have simply been cropped so the weapon is no longer visible. But in others, the alterations are more drastic, with AI tools seemingly used to remove the gun entirely and fill in the missing background details.

Evidence shared by the X-account MI6 HQ shows several of these AI-touched photos, where Bond now poses empty-handed or with a strangely stiff posture, as if gripping invisible air. Fans have expressed mixed feelings: some call it unnecessary "political correctness," while others see it as a harmless branding decision by Amazon to make the Bond catalog look more family-friendly.

Whatever the intent, the edits mark a fascinating clash between modern sensibilities and the franchise's gun-smoking legacy — one that defines Bond as much as his martinis and tuxedos.