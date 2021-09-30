Amazon is now accepting pre-orders for a pretty futuristic looking security drone

HQ

Amazon is currently accepting pre-orders for a bit of tech that would feel right at home within a sci-fi movie. The Ring Always Home Cam is a security drone that can be used to patrol a single floor of your home. The device is said to feature a built-in LED that activates when things get a little dark, and it's also capable of capture video footage in 1080p. The battery life is only for five minutes though, so you're unable to use it for long durations.

The product is retailing for $249.99, and if you're interested in purchasing one then you can apply to pre-order right now. The products are then planned to ship in late 2021 for those who are lucky enough to have been selected.

Thanks, IGN.