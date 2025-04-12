Amazon is moving forward with a Carrie series adaptation

HQ

What was previously just a loose rumor has now been confirmed. Horror maestro Mike Flanagan, known for several acclaimed King adaptations like Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game, will be turning the author's debut novel Carrie into a TV series for Amazon. The show will consist of eight episodes, and Flanagan describes this new version as "bold and timely."

For those unfamiliar with the book, it follows Carrie White, a teenage girl struggling with bullying and her fanatically religious mother—an emotional cocktail that ultimately unleashes her telekinetic powers. While the casting hasn't been officially confirmed yet, reports say that Summer H. Howell is in talks to play Carrie White, with Siena Agudong potentially stepping into the role of Sue Snell.

Carrie has been adapted for the screen several times before, most famously in Brian De Palma's 1976 version. Hopefully, Flanagan can breathe new life into the story, adding complexity and digging deeper into its psychological elements. Either way, we're looking forward to it.

So, what do you think—is Flanagan the right person to take on Carrie?