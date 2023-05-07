Amazon is making a ton of Prime Video Originals free to watch

HQ

If you've been on the fence about picking up an Amazon Prime subscription to catch the latest Prime Video offerings, then this latest development from Amazon might just put you off it altogether. Simply because Amazon is making a ton of Prime Video Original movies and TV shows available to watch through the free-ad supported Freevee tier of the service.

As noted in a press release, over 100 Amazon Originals, including Reacher, The Grand Tour, The Wheel of Time, Bosch, Modern Love, as well as the first few episodes of its latest productions, including The Terminal List, A League of Thier Own, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and more.

If you do have a Prime Video subscription, you will still be able to watch all of these shows and movies without adverts.