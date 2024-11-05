Amazon introduces new AI-generated recaps for TV shows

HQ

AI has once more wormed its way into our media once more, as Amazon is introducing a new way to recap your favourite shows. In fairness, in the post explaining what its new X-Ray Recaps are, Amazon does point out how nowadays you can forget entire plotlines within a show because a follow-up season takes years to come out.

X-Ray Recaps offers a solution to that, but at the same time tries to downplay the rewind button, saying you couldn't possibly rewatch a few minutes or even seconds of footage to remind yourself what just happened, or understand what went on while you were out of the room.

"X-Ray Recaps is a generative AI-powered feature that creates brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even pieces of episodes, all personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching," reads the announcement post. "Whether you're a few minutes into a new episode, halfway through a season, or took a break from watching a series and need a refresher, X-Ray Recaps delivers short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and other details that can be accessed at any point in your viewing experience."

When you're watching a show, there's a new recap button on Amazon Prime Video, which allows you to specifically recap a season you're watching, the season before, or an episode. It all sounds rather interesting, especially if you're someone with a bad memory who can't find the rewind button.