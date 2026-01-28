Amazon hints at new global layoffs after internal email sent by mistake

HQ

Amazon has signalled a new round of global job cuts after an internal email about the layoffs was accidentally shared with employees. Workers at Amazon Web Services received a meeting invite from a senior executive that included a draft message stating that staff in the US, Canada and Costa Rica had already been informed of their redundancies, even though no such notices appear to have been sent.

As per The Guardian, the email, signed by Colleen Aubrey, senior vice-president of applied AI solutions at AWS, described the cuts (internally labelled "Project Dawn") as a difficult but necessary step to position the company for future success. Amazon has not officially confirmed the layoffs, though reports of a second wave of job cuts have circulated in recent days following the company's October announcement that it would eliminate 14,000 corporate roles.

The development highlights Amazon's ongoing effort to rein in costs after its pandemic-era hiring surge, with cloud computing and retail divisions expected to be most affected. It also comes as broader pressure builds across the logistics and tech sectors, with UPS announcing plans to cut up to 30,000 jobs this year while scaling back lower-margin deliveries tied to Amazon, underscoring a wider shift toward leaner operations across the industry.