The fantasy adventure The Wheel of Time is continuing on Amazon very soon. After wrapping up its first season a couple of years ago, this September, the battle between light and darkness continues in what could well be one of the biggest fantasy blockbusters of the year.

Check out the trailer for the second season of the show, ahead of it debuting on Prime Video on September 1, 2023.

What did you think of the first season, and are you looking forward to the sequel?