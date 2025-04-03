Amazon has put in a bid to buy TikTok

HQ

Earlier this year, Americans said goodbye to TikTok. After the government decided the app could not be trusted, it was banned, although the ban turned out to be rather short-lived, as soon afterwards it was lifted.

Now that TikTok's ban has been suspended, there are companies still trying to see if they can buy the app from owner ByteDance. One bid has been put in by Amazon, as reported on by the New York Times.

However, it seems that Amazon hasn't quite made a serious enough offer for those involved. According to the report, there are few who are taking Amazon's bid seriously. Apparently, Amazon sent the bid to US vice president JD Vance and commerce secretary Howard Lutnick.

It seems doubtful that ByteDance would want to sell TikTok anyway, as back in January the company wasn't willing to sell and instead chose to just remove TikTok from the US App Stores.

