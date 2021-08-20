Amazon has no plans for a James Bond TV series

HQ

Earlier this summer, Amazon bought MGM and got a lot of exciting franchises. The biggest of them was James Bond. And as we're living in an era of TV series and streamed productions, a lot of people though a 007 TV series for Amazon Prime was a no-brainer.

But this won't happen anytime soon. In an interview with Total Film, the long-time James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson (produced every move in some way since Moonraker from 1979) and Barbara Broccoli (who's also an long-time Bond producer) has a clear opinion of this as the latter explains:

"We make films. We make films for the cinema. That's what we do."

Wilson also added his opinion on doing a Bond series and explains: "We've resisted that call for 60 years."

James Bond is back next month in No Time to Die, which is Daniel Craig's final movie as the British agent 007. It was originally slated for a 2019 release, but a certain pandemic happened. Would you like a James Bond TV series on Amazon Prime?

Thanks, GamesRadar.