Amazon has launched an adorable home robot

Amazon has announced a new piece of technology that will see robots becoming a bigger place in the home. Known as Astro, the little robot will be used for home monitoring and will be powered by the company's Alexa technology.

Shown off in a short video, Astro features a display that can be used to host video calls and even features an extendable periscope to view areas out of the robot's base camera view.

While Astro does run on Alexa tech, Amazon has noted (Via the BBC) that the robot is more than just Alexa on wheels as it has a variety of movements and expressions that have been added to give it a degree of personality.

As for the demographic the robot is aiming for, Amazon has noted that Astro could be ideal for the elderly, although with the price tag of $999.99 (going up to $1,449.99 after its initial run) this might be a little costly for a lot right now. Likewise, Astro is currently set to launch in the US later this year, with no mention as to when it will land in other regions around the globe.

While this does seem like another piece of tech that will struggle to find its place in the market today, there really is no denying that Astro is pretty adorable. Take a look at the Astro robot below.