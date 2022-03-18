Amazon has completed its $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM

HQ

A few months ago, it was revealed that Amazon had entered into an agreement to purchase MGM, a deal that would see several major franchises and IPs, such as James Bond, Rocky, and RoboCop, owned (co-owned in the case of Bond) by the massive company. Well, that deal has now officially been completed, and MGM is now part of the Amazon family.

Closing at $8.45 billion, the acquisition will see MGM joining Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and will see the production company "delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers."

"MGM has been responsible for the creation of some of the most well-known and critically acclaimed films and television series of the past century," said Chris Brearton, chief operating officer of MGM. "We look forward to continuing that tradition as we head into this next chapter, coming together with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to provide audiences with the very best in entertainment for years to come."

As for what other franchises and IPs this takeover will see owned by Amazon, they include Creed, and several classics such as Thelma & Louise, The Silence of the Lambs, The Magnificent Seven, and Raging Bull.

While Amazon has yet to announce any specifics in regard to how future MGM films will release, it does seem likely that a lot will end up on the streamer Prime Video at some point, but also likely in cinemas first, especially for the bigger franchises such as Bond and Creed.