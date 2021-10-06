Amazon has apologised for Hotel Transylvania 4 missing its launch date

HQ

A few weeks ago, Amazon bought the rights to exclusively stream Hotel Transylvania 4 on Prime Video, seeing the movie miss a traditional theatrical release. When this was announced, it was also revealed that the movie would be landing on the streamer on October 1, to ring in the spooky season, but now we're a few days into October and the movie is still not available to watch.

Fans have started to question what is going on with the film's launch, and Amazon has finally shed some light on the situation, even giving an apology along the way.

Replying to several different tweets, Amazon Help stated, "Hello! We're sorry for the disappointment, but Hotel Transylvania 4 did not get released from the studio today as it was scheduled to be. As soon as it's been released we will be airing it for you! Stay tuned."

To add some clarification to this, it was reported by SlashFilm that when Amazon started the acquisition process, the company actually did remove the release date from the movie, and simply did not communicate this part to the media and fans. Due to this, it doesn't seem like anyone knows when the film will drop, but we'd hedge our bets that it will still be out before Halloween.

Thanks, Comicbook.