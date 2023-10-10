Amazon has a clear favourite between The Boys and Invincible

Despite both shows being about young men who find their worlds turned upside down when it's revealed the superheroes they used to admire are twisted and evil, Amazon reportedly treat Invincible and The Boys very differently.

According to the show's Executive Producer Marge Dean, Invincible largely survived through word of mouth, rather than marketing by Amazon. Speaking to Deadline, she said:

"I love Amazon, they're great, but there was barely any marketing for this show. This thing just popped up but I had no idea what it was or what was going to happen."

Dean wants this to change, to see Amazon and other studios hold adult animation like Invincible in high regard. Citing the works of Wes Anderson, Guillermo del Toro, and more, she believes that we can see prestige in adult animation fitting of the high quality films and TV in the genre.

"At the heart of adult animation are themes, issues and ideas that build into a story in a way that people can actually hear. The key is that balance between action and deep emotional human experience."

Which do you prefer, The Boys or Invincible?