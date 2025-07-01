Amazon goes all-in on new fantasy series The Fourth Wing

HQ

Never say die. After The Rings of Power (which is still ongoing) and the now-cancelled Wheel of Time, Amazon has set its sights on one of the hottest fantasy properties around right now - Rebecca Yarros' The Fourth Wing, the first entry in the Empyrean trilogy.

The book has already taken TikTok (yes, really) by storm and is selling like hotcakes. The story follows Violet Sorrengail, who is sent to a kind of military academy where she's trained to become a dragon rider. According to Deadline, Jac Schaeffer - the creative mind behind WandaVision and Agatha All Along - is reportedly attached as showrunner. While nothing has been confirmed yet, her potential involvement feels both promising and exciting.

Three books in the trilogy have already been published (The Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, Onyx Storm), with two more on the way. Amazon is clearly aiming for the next big fantasy phenomenon - but as with all major bets, there are serious risks involved.

Are you familiar with The Fourth Wing?