Amazon gives away free Invincible Presents: Atom Eve game on launch day

Last Friday, November 3, the second season of Invincible, the bloody superhero animated series that followed the story of the Viltrumite Omni-Man and his son, Invincible, premiered on Amazon Prime Video. A new batch of episodes in which Mark (Invincible) is torn between his desire to protect humanity and his alien half, which is conditioned to subjugate it. In this series also appears a recurring female character, the heroine Atom Eve, who has been gaining popularity for her strong personality in the series. And now she will be protagonist of a video game.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is a narrative adventure with decisions and a comic style that will be released next November 14, but the really important thing is that it will be one of the titles included with the Prime Gaming subscription (that is, if you pay Amazon Prime and log in with your account, you can claim this title forever in your game library). Amazon has decided to make the game available to all users from November 14 to 21, so this offer is temporary. We recommend you stay tuned these days, so you don't miss this story.

You can watch the launch trailer for Invincible Presents: Atom Eve below.