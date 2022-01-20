Amazon gives an official name for its The Lord of the Rings show

HQ

Amazon has officially revealed the name for its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series. Shown off in a new teaser trailer where what we assume to be Galadriel, tells the story of the rings of power and who they were originally created for (as was the case at the start of the Fellowship of the Ring). The teaser gives us a pretty good idea about what the show will revolve around and will hopefully serve to answer some of the questions as to how everything fell apart in the first place.

As for the exact name of the show, this series will simply be known as The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, which serves to further suggest what we might be in store for.

While we will have to wait a little longer for an official trailer, we do know that the series will debut on Prime Video on September 2, this year, and that the second season is set to enter pre-production early this year, following the first season wrapping filming in August 2021.