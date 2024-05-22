Amazon Games unveils its new development studio in Bucharest

HQ

Amazon continues to expand and diversify its penetration in the game development industry by unveiling its new studio in Bucharest, Romania. Amazon Games Bucharest will be headed by Cristian Pana, who until now was also head of Ubisoft Bucharest.

In the company's statement announcing the creation of the studio, Pana has outlined slightly what we can expect from this new team: "I am delighted to be joining Amazon Games at a time when the team is actively building through an exciting roadmap," said Pana in the studio announcement. "I have built and led exceptional teams in the past and I know that this area of Europe is a hot spot for some of the best talent in gaming.

At the moment the team is in the hiring phase and it is unknown what they will be working on in the future, although it is expected that in these first few months they will be bolstering content development for the New World expansion Rise of the Angry Earth, launched last October, or the upcoming Tomb Raider.