Amazon Games' free-to-play MOBA begins closed alpha testing in September

Amazon Games has revealed that it will start closed alpha testing for its upcoming MOBA March of Giants as soon as early September. Those in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will be the first able to try the game, with the initial test running from September 2-10.

The free-to-play game is coming from many of the developers behind Rainbow Six: Siege, as March of Giants is being created by Amazon Games Montreal, which is a studio that is led by creative director Xavier Marquis and is supported by other ex-Ubisoft and Rainbow veterans.

The game itself is set in a world that combines science of the early 1900s and magic, and revolves around enormous giants who are facing off in the final battle of a century-long conflict. We're told that the game deals with military themes, and as a giant, players can command thousands of soldiers as they attempt to win the 4v4 action.

Speaking about March of Giants, Marquis expresses: "March of Giants represents our vision to bring the epic scale of war to the MOBA genre. We wanted to create something that captures the strategic depth of traditional MOBAs while introducing innovative mechanics that let players command massive armies and deploy tactical structures on the battlefield. This has been a passion project for our team for years, and we're thrilled to finally share it with players."

The closed alpha test will include 15 giants to choose from, each with their own slate of abilities. 10 will be available from the get-go, with a further five earned through basic progression. It's unclear when a similar alpha test will come to Europe, but the press release does explain there are "more regions and tests planned for the future."