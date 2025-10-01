Amazon completely redesigns Luna, its game streaming platform

HQ

The gaming streaming services segment will soon see the entry of a new competitor. Or, rather, it will see the rebirth of a player that had not quite taken off until now. Amazon is betting on Luna, but now it will do so in a big way.

Amazon Luna is a streaming gaming service offered as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. If you're a regular user on Twitch, you may have often come across the Luna catalogue promoted alongside Prime Gaming on the rewards page, but it used to be tied to sitting in front of a computer to play a desktop version, and Luna now wants to go much, much further.

Later this year, Amazon will launch a completely redesigned and revamped version of Amazon Luna, combining innovative social games with the latest critical and popular hits. These new additions are included with Prime at no additional cost. The new Luna will allow Prime members to play in the same way they enjoy content on Prime Video or Amazon Music, and no special hardware will be required: just launch Luna on your Fire TV, Smart TV, or tablet, and you'll be playing in seconds.

From launch we'll see the games library on Luna renamed to GameNight, and you'll be able to play using your phone as a controller, if you want. This is especially for those new social games, where anyone will be able to join the game from multiplayer on the couch with a simple QR code. GameNight will launch with more than 25 accessible multiplayer games, from optimised versions of Angry Birds, Draw & Guess, Exploding Kittens and Flappy Golf Party, to party adaptations of hit board games such as Taboo, Ticket to Ride and Cluedo. All GameNight titles are designed to offer a fun and hassle-free experience for any user, even those who have never played a video game before.

And for those of us who are already at the next level of gaming, Luna's GameNight will launch with 50 premium titles at no additional cost, including Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, TopSpin 2K25, Dave the Diver, MotoGP 25, Farming Simulator 22, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. If you have a Bluetooth-enabled game controller around the house, you can play any of these without a problem. These are included at no cost, but there will be certain even more special titles, such as EA Sports FC 26, which will require a Luna Premium subscription. The full list will be revealed at a later date.

At the moment we don't have a concrete date to hold on to, but there's no doubt that Prime subscribers have just found themselves with the best of surprises for 2025.

Are you looking forward to trying out the new Amazon Luna and GameNight?