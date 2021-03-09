Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Amazon claims that Coming 2 America has had the strongest streaming opening of the pandemic

No figures have been revealed just yet, however.

Coming 2 America made its debut on Amazon late last weekend, and it appears to have done pretty well for itself despite generating a mixed critical reception. According to Amazon, the sequel has crushed the competition, as it has had a strongest streaming opening of any film in the last 12 months. It should noted though that viewing figures have yet to have been revealed.

This is quite the accomplishment as we have seen many major releases debut on streaming platforms throughout the ongoing pandemic. Amazon's claims mean that Coming 2 America has had a larger opening success than major blockbuster releases such as Wonder Woman 1984, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Pixar's Soul.

Are you surprised by the movie's success?

