Amazon cancelslongstanding Metroid Prime 4 preorders sparking speculation

Amazon has recently canceled several long-standing preorders for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a game eagerly awaited by fans since its announcement in June 2017. Despite a re-reveal last summer and Nintendo's assurance of a 2025 release, customers have reported receiving cancellation notices for pre-orders placed years ago, some at discounted prices.

This development has led to speculation about potential delays or issues with the game's production. However, it's more likely that these cancellations are due to an error on Amazon's part rather than an indication of problems with the game's development. Nintendo has not yet commented on the situation.

What are your thoughts on the situation, cause for alarm or just Amazon being Amazon?