Amazon cancels The Bondsman after one season

HQ

Kevin Bacon's days as a demon hunter are numbered. Amazon has officially canceled The Bondsman after just one season — a decision that leaves fans with a cliffhanger ending that likely will never be resolved.

The series, which premiered on April 3rd, follows Hub Halloran, a washed-up bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil himself to track down escaped demons. It's a quirky and intriguing premise, sure — but one that ultimately failed to find an audience.

Not even the Blumhouse label could lure in viewers, and although the show's creators had plans for a continuation, we'll now never find out what happens to Hub, his demon-slaying quest, or the possibility of his redemption.

Did you watch The Bondsman?