Amazon bleeds subscribers after rumour of Clarkson's sacking

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past week, the rumours surrounding the often very outspoken and occasionally controversial Jeremy Clarkson have been hard to avoid. After he made several statements in The Sun about Meghan Markle, it is alleged that Amazon has decided to cut ties with the motoring journalist and will therefore also put an end to the two very popular programmes Clarkson's Farm and The Grand Tour after 2024. Something that has now created waves online and upset a great many viewers.

The effect can be seen not least on Twitter where #IStandWithJeremyClarkson has been trending and subscribers have begun cancelling their Amazon Prime accounts in droves in response to the company's alleged sacking of Clarkson. Some of the comments that could be read online were:

"So Amazon has dropped Jeremy Clarkson. Well, I've just cancelled my Amazon Prime account."

"That's my Amazon Prime cancelled #IStandWithJeremyClarkson."

"I see Amazon have suspended Jeremy Clarkson over his comments on Meghan Markle. I actually don't have a strong opinion on that, nor am I a huge fan of Jeremy Clarkson. I do however, care about free speech"

"I have cancelled my Prime membership after 3 years."

Clarkson himself apologised after his remarks and wrote the following Instagram:

"One of the strange things I've noticed in recent times is that whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologise for something, no matter how heartfelt or profound that apology may be, it's never enough for the people who called for it in the first place.

"So I'm going to try and buck the trend this morning with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column recently about Meghan Markle. I really am sorry.

"All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It's a mea culpa with bells on."

Whether this had any effect is not clear, and Amazon itself has chosen not to make any official statement about the mess (yet). But according to Variety, Clarkson's Farm will be broadcast through the third season, and the remaining special episodes of The Grand Tour will also be broadcast as planned. But beyond 2024, any collaboration between Clarkson and Amazon will cease.

Do you currently subscribe to Amazon Prime and do you plan to continue even if it turns out that Clarkson will indeed be fired?