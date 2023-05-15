Amazon announces new The Lord of the Rings MMO

Did some of you get a feeling you've read something similar before? That's because Amazon announced it was working on a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game in the The Lord of the Rings universe back in 2019 before cancelling it two years later when Tencent didn't want to make another deal. The last part is an important note, as it kind of explains today's announcement.

Embracer Group, who bought Middle-earth Enterprises and rights for video games based on the The Lord of the Rings literary work last year,, has announced Amazon is making a new open-world The Lord of the Rings MMO for PC and "consoles". It doesn't sound like this is a revival of the aforementioned game, as the press release says the project is in early stages of production, so we'll probably have to wait a while to see it in action.

Still, it's worth mentioning that this game is being developed by the New World developers at Amazon Games Orange County, so that might give us an idea of what to expect.