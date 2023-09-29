Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Amazon announces Hazbin Hotel series for January 2024

      The adult musical animated series was first made popular over on YouTube.

      Amazon Prime Video has just revealed that it'll be hosting a full season of Hazbin Hotel in January next year. The adult animated musical show was created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano and revolves around Charlie Morningstar, princess of Hell.

      Morningstar is hoping to rehabilitate the demons of Hell. Due to overpopulation, once a year angels come down from Heaven and kill the denizens of Hell. Wanting to instead give the demons a better life, Morningstar works on her dream of creating a happy hotel.

      The pilot drew around 96 million viewers, so of course a big network was bound to pick it up in time. In Amazon's trailer, it's already confirmed that Season 2 will be on the way, so if this sounds like your sort of thing, check out the teaser below:

