Amazon announces Hazbin Hotel series for January 2024

Amazon Prime Video has just revealed that it'll be hosting a full season of Hazbin Hotel in January next year. The adult animated musical show was created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano and revolves around Charlie Morningstar, princess of Hell.

Morningstar is hoping to rehabilitate the demons of Hell. Due to overpopulation, once a year angels come down from Heaven and kill the denizens of Hell. Wanting to instead give the demons a better life, Morningstar works on her dream of creating a happy hotel.

The pilot drew around 96 million viewers, so of course a big network was bound to pick it up in time. In Amazon's trailer, it's already confirmed that Season 2 will be on the way, so if this sounds like your sort of thing, check out the teaser below: