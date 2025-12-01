Amazon and Google team up for multicloud service to speed up connectivity

HQ

Amazon and Google on Sunday unveiled a jointly developed multicloud networking service designed to help customers establish private, high-speed links between the two companies' computing platforms in minutes rather than weeks.

The launch follows an October 20 AWS outage that disrupted thousands of websites worldwide, including apps like Snapchat and Reddit, causing estimated losses of $500 million to $650 million for United States companies.

The new service combines Amazon Web Services' Interconnect-multicloud with Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect to improve interoperability and make it easier to move data and applications between clouds. Salesforce is among the early users.

The initiative comes as major tech firms invest heavily in cloud infrastructure to keep up with surging internet traffic and AI-driven computing demands. Amazon's cloud business generated $33 billion in Q3 revenue, more than double Google Cloud's $15.16 billion.