Amazon and Games Workshop must come to a creative agreement before the end of the year on Warhammer series

While we'll never know the full truth, it was pretty clear that Henry Cavill wasn't entirely happy with how Netflix was handling The Witcher series. He left it, after three seasons, and found a new dream project in Warhammer 40K. Cavill has mentioned in several interviews that he loves the miniature game and, if all goes well, he is set to both produce and act in a Warhammer 40K series.

However, it seems that the production may take a long time as Amazon and Games Workshop have to agree on the creative direction of the series before filming begins, something they confirmed in the latest financial report. Now they have to agree on this before the end of the year or there is a big risk that the project will not happen at all.

Let's hope that all parties involved agree and that Henry Cavill can launch his dream project and, above all, that it will be done in the way he wants.