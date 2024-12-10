Amazon and Games Workshop finalise the Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe

HQ

It's official. Just before Games Workshop and Amazon were about to go their separate ways, they have come to an agreement on the future of the Warhammer 40,000 cinematic universe. In a new website post, Games Workshop revealed the news, giving us some important if a little vague updates.

"It's official - Games Workshop and Amazon Studios have finalised their deal - the creative guidelines are nailed down, and we're all set to bring Warhammer to the screen," reads the post. "We now have synopsis and ordering for the stories we're going to tell... yep, we said stories! It might have taken a year but it was a year well spent! And what fun - sifting through the enormity of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, debating characters, story arcs and the thematic grit that underpins it all."

Unfortunately, it'll still be some years until we see Warhammer hit our screens proper. The first project, aptly codenamed Project One, is only just about to go into development proper. Scripts are being written, though, which means in due course hopefully the grimdark far future will be heading to our screens.