Amazon and Epic Games Store can now be downloaded through the Windows Store

Just prior to the release of Windows 11, Microsoft has now allowed for third-party storefronts to be available via the Windows Store. Starting today, users will be download both Amazon and the Epic Games Store and it's likely that this list will continue to expand in the future. The obvious advantage this creates to users is that it means all of these different storefronts will be easily discoverable and neatly packaged all under the very same roof.

Giorgio Sardo, general manager of the Microsoft Store said: "Just like any other app, third-party storefront apps will have a product detail page — which can be found via search or by browsing — so that users can easily find and install it with the same confidence as any other app in the Microsoft Store on Windows." He additionally added: "Today, we are sharing that Amazon and Epic Games will bring their storefront apps to the Microsoft Store over the next few months, and we look forward to welcoming other stores as well in the future."

Thanks, The Verge.