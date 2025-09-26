Amazon agrees to pay $2.5 billion over "cancellation trickery" lawsuit

HQ

After a short court battle lasting just three days, Amazon has agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle a lawsuit from the US Federal Trade Committee (FTC) which accused the tech giant of using wayward tactics to keep users enrolled in subscriptions they didn't want.

The suit was initially filed in 2023 and alleged that Amazon used "coercive" interfaces on its website to keep users automatically enrolled in memberships. Some people just wished to sign up for Prime Video, and yet were led into renewing other memberships.

$1.5 billion of the settlement is set to go to eligible users, who can receive up to $51. The rest of the settlement constitutes a fine for Amazon. "We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world," Amazon said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The FTC critiqued Amazon's use of Prime, where it makes a lot of revenue by allowing subscribers access to quicker deliveries and Prime Video as well as other perks. The FTC also said options to just subscribe to one aspect of Prime like the Prime Video subscription was hidden to make users more likely to get the more expensive option.

