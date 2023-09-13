Amazing Japanese games and more join PlayStation Plus

HQ

Billbil-kun is probably not a popular username over at Sony, as the French leaker has been able to reveal upcoming PlayStation announcement long before they were official for years now, and this month is no exception.

Sony has officially announced the games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can look forward to being added to the collection on the 19th of September. The good news for the Japanese company is that the leak only spoiled a fraction of the line-up. Here are the games Extra members are getting on Tuesday:

It seems like Sony wants to celebrate the upcoming Tokyo Game Show by offering many amazing games from the east. This is also reflected in the games joining the Premium collection the same day: