Amanda Waller spinoff series in the works

It looks like HBO is looking to bring yet another DC TV series to HBO Max in the future, as it has been reported that an Amanda Waller spinoff series is in the works, and that the show is looking to see Viola Davis once again portraying the stern and stubborn character.

It's Variety who has reported on the news, and in that very report, it's noted that the show is still rather early in its development, but that it aims to continue the story of the character following the conclusion of the first season of Peacemaker.

At the moment in time, it's noted that Davis will also be serving as an executive producer on the series, and that James Gunn will also be tied to the project as an executive producer as well. Otherwise, Christal Henry (known for writing an episode of HBO's Watchmen series) is penned to write the show and also serve as an executive producer.

Neither HBO nor DC have yet to comment on the reports of the show.