Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor engage in a heated press conference before landmark fight

On July 11, the first all-female professional boxing card will take place in New York, the third fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, with Netflix broadcasting it live worldwide. On Wednesday at the Madison Square Garden, a media event with the two boxers took place. Taylor, Irish, 38 years old, won the last two fights, and will defend her undisputed super lightweight title.

However, Serrano is still convinced that Taylor won unfairly, including using headbutts that caused her a deep cut in her eyebrows. Serrano also also confronted Taylor for failing to keep her promise about doing 12 rounds of three minutes, equal to men's boxing. Instead, the fight will be 10 rounds, two minutes each.

"She didn't agree when we went to sign the contract. If that's her choice then that's her choice, but I believe that women should get the recognition and the equality that the men get", Serrano complained in the tense press conference (via BBC).

"Amanda's not in a position to dictate and Amanda's not in a position to change the form of women's boxing" responded Taylor, adding that it shouldn't be the challenger the one dicating the terms of the fight, confident that shee is "in the driver's seat", and it's Amanda the one that needs the fight to happen.