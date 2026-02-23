Alysa Liu would love to get a Fortnite-skin

HQ

New guest appearances continue to be released for Fortnite. There seems to be no character or person who is not suitable for Epic's battle royale, as everyone is welcome... as long as they are famous enough.

So who is the next character/person to join the game? Unfortunately, we don't know, but we do know someone who would love to and who is therefore likely to appear sooner rather than later. We're talking about the American skyrocketing star Alysa Liu, who won gold in women's figure skating a few days ago and has since dominated social media with her positive outlook on life and charisma.

In an interview with USA Today, she was asked if she would like to be the world's best Fortnite player, but replied that it wasn't something that appealed to her because then she would win every match and the excitement would disappear. But when asked if she wanted to be immortalised as a Fortnite skin, she lit up and said:

"I would love Fortnite to do a skin on me! I would buy it!"

Epic's team is usually good at collaborations, and this probably hasn't escaped the attention of their PR department, which is likely already in full force to get the ball rolling. Would you buy an Alysa Liu skin when/if it becomes available?