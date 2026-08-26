Alysa Liu confirms she will not compete next season but "fear not, I'll be back"

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Alysa Liu, the American figure skater who dazzled at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina and became a super star, has revealed she will skip the 2026/27 season and will not participate in any competition, but unlike her first retirement (she retired in 2022 at the age of 16 but returned two years later), this time she has the full intention to return.

On social media, she confirmed she will not compete this season. "While people are announcing programs, imma take this time to announce that I will not be competing this season. I always ​want to challenge myself in new ways, so my artistry and skating can evolve", she wrote.

"It's important to me that ‌my ⁠sport reflects my personal growth. I'm gonna take this time to recalibrate, fine-tune things and what not. So fear not, I'll be back, and in the meantime I'll be rooting for my teammates ​near and ​far."