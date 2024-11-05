Álvaro Morata suffered from depression before winning UEFA Euro 2024 and signing for AC Milan

HQ

Álvaro Morata, AC Milan striker and Spanish national team captain that raised the UEFA Euro 2024 cup last summer, revealed he suffered for depression and panic attacks this past year, being one of the reasons why he chose to leave the Spanish LaLiga and to join AC Milan for the 2024 season.

Talking to Spanish radio station Cope, he admited he has been taking medication.

He says he felt ashamed simply going shopping with his children, due to the commentaries he received on the street. As a not-particularly scorer striker for Spanish national team, he had received lots of criticism, but too many times those critics turned into insults and disrespect.

"When you are going through really tough times, depression and panic attacks, it doesn't matter what job you do, what situation you have in life. You have another person inside that you have to fight against every day and every night."

Winning the UEFA Euro 2024, and receiving support from his teammates, both before and after the final match, helped him heal and he admits he feels more respected now. He nevertheless had already chosen to leave Atlético de Madrid. "For me the best thing was to leave Spain. There came a time when I couldn't bear it."

Not many professional athletes dare to openly talk about their mental health. Gymnast Simone Biles helped change that, but many years ago, the recently retired Andrés Iniesta also talked about the depression he suffered in 2009.