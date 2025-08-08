Álvaro Morata returns to Serie A in one of Italy's most fashiobable clubs

HQ

Álvaro Morata, iconic number "9" from the Spanish national team, has been quite a globetrotter, playing for Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, AC Milan, and last year, surprisingly, Galatasaray. However, his Turkish tenure has ended and he will now return to the Italian league.

In the last few hours, several sites have reported that the striker is close to signing with with Como, one of the rising teams in Italy: ended tenth in Serie A last year in their first season at first division in 22 years. The club coached by Cesc Fábregas is in fashion, and has made a huge inversion this summer, over 100 million euros, in reinforcements that include Jesús Rodríguez from Betis, Martín Baturina from Dinamo Zagreb, and now Morata as a loan.

The owner of the player, however, will remain Milan. According to reports via As, Como will pay €5 million to Galatasaray for the termination of Morata's current loan, and Milan will receive €1 million from Como for the one-year loan, plus €9 million for the obligation to buy Álvaro Morata at the end of the year. In total, €15 million for the 32-year-old player, who has rarely spent more than two years in the same club. In fact, he chose to leave Atlético de Madrid as a result of a depression and harassment he suffered.